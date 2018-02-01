It's Finally February! Hilarious Twitter Backlash Against '500 Days' of January

Some call it a filler month or a month of doom and gloom — overall January doesn't seem to be popular, at least online. Following the hype of Christmas and new year's celebrations, the first calendar month is viewed as downtime and not the good kind.
One has to start working on their new year's resolutions, going back to school, eating healthy after holiday overindulgence. At the same time money is on the low due to holiday related expenses and in some countries tax return forms are due in January.
It is probably no surprise that once February kicked in, social media went abuzz with jubilation.
IT’S FINALLY FEBRUARY!!🙌🏻🙌🏻 #itsabouttime #Januarydragged pic.twitter.com/QoqxjxqE0l— —kellybelly🦄 (@kellycrumpton94) February 1, 2018
Phew! We made it… it's Finally February! 🙌— CPA First Aid (@cpa_firstaid) February 1, 2018
Anyone else feel like we've been living in January 2018 for at least 6months 😂#finallyfebruary #pinchpunch #February #NewMonth #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/Eg80KZCAuG
After 71 days of January it’s finally February… Thank you Jesus! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/joQAOCLqYV— One of a kind ✨ (@EvieAmor) February 1, 2018
Hey y’all. It’s finally February. pic.twitter.com/yFw04E2iyp— #CleanDreamAct (@La_Ofee) February 1, 2018
After 6 gruelling years of January we are delighted to announce that it is finally February— The English Garden (@TEGmagazine) February 1, 2018
Get outside, smell the snowdrops (easier to find…) and check your bank balances because brighter days lay head pic.twitter.com/xdfGyofBCF
Happy 1st of Feb! Can you believe it, it's finally February after the longest month ever 🙌 #pinchpunch pic.twitter.com/taibERYRBh— Excel Laminating (@excellaminating) February 1, 2018
Y’all it’s finally February. We did it. I can’t believe January lasted actually 2 years pic.twitter.com/LEaIMzcZ3m— fée 🕯 (@skinnychanels) February 1, 2018
Anybody else excited that it’s finally FEBRUARY?? #ByeJanuary pic.twitter.com/Aigaj6HSgt— Marcy Novak (@Marcynovakwx) February 1, 2018
It’s finally February. Lol It’s early but I’m sure I’ll have a good day! You have a good one too hunny! pic.twitter.com/KcxMO0ZJ80— JustAnother (@MrsGrendalFaust) February 1, 2018
So having a team breakfast this morning, I’m here celebrating it’s finally February sipping my earl grey pic.twitter.com/1YHQ2cp9IO— Ronald Dacey (@Nasiiiirr) February 1, 2018
@warrenmasemola #February #February1st #FebruaryChallenge #February2018— Uncle Lance 🔵 (@Lance_Sibeko_SA) February 1, 2018
Yow Boy, its finally February 😁😊💃🏽
Me: pic.twitter.com/wbuG7EPC0g
Finally February pic.twitter.com/HFNdhp7DiE— ZeoThePenguin (@zeopen307) February 1, 2018
Finally — February!— april 🏳️🌈❄️ (@kieh_m) January 31, 2018
Me this entire month: pic.twitter.com/XVEKCgYY7D
finally February pic.twitter.com/SXYRc9Upuv— caraphernelia (@sellagenandy) January 31, 2018
Coming back from your last lunch of January….. because after what feels like 500 days it’s finally February tomorrow!!#ByeJan #January #Wednesdaywins #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/wacuZs8X0c— Forward Role (@ForwardRole) January 31, 2018
good morning, today’s the 300th day of January but tomorrow is finally february so let’s put our hands up and pic.twitter.com/bAMYvf02LV— brunela 🌺 (@BruCampi) January 31, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)