It's Finally February! Hilarious Twitter Backlash Against '500 Days' of January

There is a massive celebration taking place on Twitter and it is dedicated to the end of "the longest month ever." January has received little love from social media users and here is why.

Some call it a filler month or a month of doom and gloom — overall January doesn't seem to be popular, at least online. Following the hype of Christmas and new year's celebrations, the first calendar month is viewed as downtime and not the good kind.

One has to start working on their new year's resolutions, going back to school, eating healthy after holiday overindulgence. At the same time money is on the low due to holiday related expenses and in some countries tax return forms are due in January.

It is probably no surprise that once February kicked in, social media went abuzz with jubilation.

After 71 days of January it’s finally February… Thank you Jesus! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/joQAOCLqYV — One of a kind ✨ (@EvieAmor) February 1, 2018​

After 6 gruelling years of January we are delighted to announce that it is finally February



Get outside, smell the snowdrops (easier to find…) and check your bank balances because brighter days lay head pic.twitter.com/xdfGyofBCF — The English Garden (@TEGmagazine) February 1, 2018​

Happy 1st of Feb! Can you believe it, it's finally February after the longest month ever 🙌 #pinchpunch pic.twitter.com/taibERYRBh — Excel Laminating (@excellaminating) February 1, 2018​

Y’all it’s finally February. We did it. I can’t believe January lasted actually 2 years pic.twitter.com/LEaIMzcZ3m — fée 🕯 (@skinnychanels) February 1, 2018​

It’s finally February. Lol It’s early but I’m sure I’ll have a good day! You have a good one too hunny! pic.twitter.com/KcxMO0ZJ80 — JustAnother (@MrsGrendalFaust) February 1, 2018​

So having a team breakfast this morning, I’m here celebrating it’s finally February sipping my earl grey pic.twitter.com/1YHQ2cp9IO — Ronald Dacey (@Nasiiiirr) February 1, 2018​

Finally — February!

Me this entire month: pic.twitter.com/XVEKCgYY7D — april 🏳️‍🌈❄️ (@kieh_m) January 31, 2018​

Coming back from your last lunch of January….. because after what feels like 500 days it’s finally February tomorrow!!#ByeJan #January #Wednesdaywins #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/wacuZs8X0c — Forward Role (@ForwardRole) January 31, 2018​