Rare Treat: Stargazers Marvel at the Super Blue Blood Moon (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A rare combination of three lunar phenomena known as a ‘super blue blood moon’ – a blood moon (a phase of the lunar eclipse which makes the moon look red), a supermoon (a full moon or a new moon that happens when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth) and a blue moon (a second full moon in a calendar month) – occurred today on Wednesday, January 31.
Super blue blood moon 2018: All you need to know about the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event pic.twitter.com/88J4Jcbytr— Sonia Khan (@SoniaKh78128175) 31 января 2018 г.
The last time all of these three phenomena coincided was in 1866.
waiting for the super blue blood moon 💕💖 (01/31/2018) pic.twitter.com/ExZkG63r1L— m a r j (@imapegacorn) 31 января 2018 г.
HERE LIES THE SUPER BLUE BLOOD LUNAR ECLIPSE MOON THREAD OF JANUARY 2018!!!— annie (@heswithljp) 31 января 2018 г.
10:57pm aest pic.twitter.com/zuOHTxqgfC
This incredible event has captivated the attention of people around the world, with countless stargazers turning their eyes to the sky to witness the kind of moon they haven’t yet witnessed in their lifetime.
Tried to do some science this morning when I got to work at 6am…phone camera does not do Super Blue Blood Moon justice…I did try…it was neat though, partial lunar eclipse. pic.twitter.com/M7HT06Nq1B— ☆MHTwigg/Official☆ (@mhtwigg) 31 января 2018 г.
Gorgeous view of the full super blue moon #eclipse behind the Statue of Liberty this morning. #LunarEclipse #StormHour #extremeweather #StatueOfLiberty— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) 31 января 2018 г.
Photo:Jennifer Khordi pic.twitter.com/6S1r4w32nW
Eclipse this morning in Homewood @spann pic.twitter.com/k2z155aB5b— Monica Cotton (@mgcotton16) 31 января 2018 г.
‘Twas eclipse baby 😍 was it also visible in korea? @BTS_twt #iHeartAwards #BestBoyBand #BTS pic.twitter.com/f1E9vlFqrq— V_eautiful❣️ (@taehyungharrr) 31 января 2018 г.
@StormHour @DandC Super Moon Partial Eclipse sequence from western NY (Newark, NY) as moon was setting. Images every 3 minutes. pic.twitter.com/26ALYdxLOB— Brad Timerson (@btimerson) 31 января 2018 г.
The eclipse almost at its peak time. I really love the shadowed part almost invisible but still there. The color shade so nice~ pic.twitter.com/VJH4LompPl— m a s t a z l i h a (@sakura_tuanct) 31 января 2018 г.
Lunar eclipse the zoom was being temperamental pic.twitter.com/WFukV3619p— Archmage Xereus (@Ashthemage) 31 января 2018 г.
#nofilter lunar eclipse beginning 31/01/2018 6:35, Delhi, India. Through the windows😂😅😇 pic.twitter.com/pK0dIw0XSF— Rajesh Kumar (@tani_raj) 31 января 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)