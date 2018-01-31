Rare Treat: Stargazers Marvel at the Super Blue Blood Moon (PHOTO, VIDEO)

People in different corners of the Earth are experiencing a rare celestial phenomenon which is taking place for the first time in over 150 years.

A rare combination of three lunar phenomena known as a ‘super blue blood moon’ – a blood moon (a phase of the lunar eclipse which makes the moon look red), a supermoon (a full moon or a new moon that happens when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth) and a blue moon (a second full moon in a calendar month) – occurred today on Wednesday, January 31.

Super blue blood moon 2018: All you need to know about the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event pic.twitter.com/88J4Jcbytr — Sonia Khan (@SoniaKh78128175) 31 января 2018 г.

​The last time all of these three phenomena coincided was in 1866.

waiting for the super blue blood moon 💕💖 (01/31/2018) pic.twitter.com/ExZkG63r1L — m a r j (@imapegacorn) 31 января 2018 г.

HERE LIES THE SUPER BLUE BLOOD LUNAR ECLIPSE MOON THREAD OF JANUARY 2018!!!



10:57pm aest pic.twitter.com/zuOHTxqgfC — annie (@heswithljp) 31 января 2018 г.

​This incredible event has captivated the attention of people around the world, with countless stargazers turning their eyes to the sky to witness the kind of moon they haven’t yet witnessed in their lifetime.

Tried to do some science this morning when I got to work at 6am…phone camera does not do Super Blue Blood Moon justice…I did try…it was neat though, partial lunar eclipse. pic.twitter.com/M7HT06Nq1B — ☆MHTwigg/Official☆ (@mhtwigg) 31 января 2018 г.

@StormHour @DandC Super Moon Partial Eclipse sequence from western NY (Newark, NY) as moon was setting. Images every 3 minutes. pic.twitter.com/26ALYdxLOB — Brad Timerson (@btimerson) 31 января 2018 г.

The eclipse almost at its peak time. I really love the shadowed part almost invisible but still there. The color shade so nice~ pic.twitter.com/VJH4LompPl — m a s t a z l i h a (@sakura_tuanct) 31 января 2018 г.