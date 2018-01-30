South Korean Internet Bullies Target Gymnast for 'Liking' Russian Skater Video

A famous South Korean athlete found herself hounded by online haters after she simply ‘liked’ a video she came across on the Internet.

Son Yeon-jae, retired South Korean rhythmic gymnast and former member of the country’s national gymnastics team, ended up temporarily shutting down her Instagram page after repeated online bullying, according to media reports.

The gymnast ended up targeted by ‘keyboard warriors’, as The Korea Times described them, after she ‘liked’ a video posted on a fan page for Russian figure skater Adelina Sotnikova featuring the latter receiving her gold medal during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

This development apparently did not sit well with some netizens, still salty after Sotnikova pipped South Korean figure skater Yuna Kim, also known as Queen Yuna, to the gold, and event still regarded as “controversial in Seoul”, the newspaper claims.

After initially shutting down her Instagram account after facing a flood of negative comments, Son Yeon-jae eventually reactivated it and posted an apology for her actions.