Just for Fun: Retired Japanese Porn Star Offers Fans 'Wedding' for $3,000

Japan's Asuka Hoshino starred in scores of adult films between 2010 and 2013, but even after giving up her career she still seems hungry to please her adoring fans.

Retired Japanese porn star Asuka Hoshino has offered her fans to hold a full wedding ceremony with her for 350,000 yen (approximately US $3,167), according to the Japan Today newspaper.

The cost includes the "pair" picking out and trying on the rental dress and tuxedo as well as an outfit-shopping session, rehearsal and a wedding ceremony to be held in the Japanese capital Tokyo's posh Odaiba area.

READ MORE: Porn Star Yanked from Ted Cruz TV Ad Endorses Donald Trump

The ceremony stipulates the two exchanging rings and having their wedding kiss which is completely optional.

However, the ceremony will not be a legally binding event and, once it’s over, the "groom" will just only receive a certificate and several photos with his "bride." The number of offers is already limited as Hoshino has agreed to have just three "weddings."

READ MORE: Cursed Industry? Porn Star Olivia Lua Found Dead

She started her porn career in late 2010, appearing in dozens of adult films in the subsequent three years. Hoshino announced her retirement in January 2014.