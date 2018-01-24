Breath of Siberia: Biting Frost Reigns in Northeastern China (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

January 23, 2018, became the coldest day in China’s Heilongjiang province this winter with 16 cities and counties experiencing “unprecedentedly” frosty weather, according to state meteorologists.

The temperature in the Huzhong District, known as China’s coldest place, has fallen to —43 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in Harbin, one of the country’s major northern cities, has reached an astonishing —50 degrees.

Chinese meteorologists have explained that the air masses from Siberia have caused the chill in China.

Chinese social media users are busy posting videos and photos of how the extreme low temperatures are affecting daily life.

Icy wintersweet blossoms are seen in #Shenyang after the city embraces frost. pic.twitter.com/apYsJwhKNa — Shenyang (@ShenyangChina) 22 января 2018 г.

Watch as #Shenyang is shrouded in frost and heavy fog in the morning like a fairytale city. pic.twitter.com/eZCRey8yTU — Shenyang (@ShenyangChina) 21 января 2018 г.