Top-5 Emerging Chinese Hip-Hop Stars (VIDEOS)

Beijing has sanctioned two young Chinese rappers, PG One and GAI, citing their bad behavior and nonconformity with the Communist Party's values. Both rappers became champions of “The Rap of China” – a reality show which helps underground rappers gain mainstream popularity. Sputnik presents the hottest 5 up-and-coming stars of Chinese hip-hop.

Rap is a relatively new phenomenon for China. The previously hidden passion of China’s youth for hip-hop culture was unleashed on June 24, 2017, when the first episode of “The Rap of China” was aired and gained 100 million views in the first four hours.