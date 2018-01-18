Brigitte Bardot Slams #MeToo as 'Hypocritical', Causes Twitter Frenzy

The remarks came after another French actress, Catherine Deneuve, slammed the movement as "puritan" and useless in helping those actually suffering from violence and sexual harassment.

French film icon Brigitte Bardot has criticized the #MeToo campaign against sexual harassment, saying many actresses complaining of harassment are "hypocritical and ridiculous."

"In the vast majority of cases they are being hypocritical, ridiculous, uninteresting. There are many actresses who flirt with producers in order to get a role," Bardot said in an interview with the French magazine Paris Match.

Her remark has sparked controversy online, with many Twitter users condemning the actress, and some even suggesting that she has personal issues.

​Others called upon the actress, known as an avid advocate of animal rights, to show a little more respect and kindness for victims of sexual harassment.

​In the interview, Bardot also said she was never the victim of sexual harassment and that she "found it charming when I was told that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside. This kind of compliment is nice."

​Bardot’s comments came after another French film star, Catherine Deneuve, and 99 other French women raised their voices against the #MeToo campaign, likening it to "puritanism" and arguing that it was fueled by a "hatred of men" and stymies sexual freedom.

"This urge to send men to the slaughterhouse, instead of helping women be more autonomous, helps the enemies of sexual freedom," Deneuve said last week in a column for Le Monde.

Later, the actress apologized to women who became victims of sexual assaults.

The anti-harassment campaign started as a reaction to scandal around Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by more than 80 women working in the film industry of sexual harassment and other sex-related abuse. The scandal has set off a flurry of similar accusations against powerful men around the world.

A great number of women have shared their own experiences of sexual assault, harassment, or rape on social media under the hashtag #MeToo.