Horsing Around: Teen Arrested for Breaking into Neighbor's Barn, Molesting Horse

A young man who once dreamt of petting a horse has showered affection on a neighbor’s animal, perhaps a little too much affection.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Bennet, who was arrested for sexually molesting a horse and charged with possession of thief’s tools, criminal trespassing and bestiality, is currently awaiting trial. He reportedly confessed he had done it with a 20-year-old steed named Polly inside its owner’s barn. According to his neighbor Francine Janes, she has reason to believe it was not their first encounter.

"I would say seven, maybe 10 times. Toilet paper had been left. The hay stacks had been removed. Items had been turned over. And that's as far as I want to go," Janes told NBC 15.

While Bennet told her husband that he liked horses and wanted to pet one, he also told the investigators that he molested it.

“I sincerely hope the judge mandates that he goes for psychiatric help. But just not a slap on the wrist,” Janes said.

The official warrant for Bennett’s arrest says he “engaged in or submitted to any sexual contact with an animal, to-wit: a horse.”