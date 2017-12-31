Register
19:33 GMT +331 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian news kiosk

    The Most Outrageous Real News Headlines in Russia in 2017

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Krasnouhov
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Sputnik presents a baker's dozen batch of sidesplitting headlines.

    Russian journalists are not without a sense of humor, as evidenced by the following headlines. Created by journalists at every level, from national television channels to local newspapers, probably deserve some sort of medal for their comedic creativity.

    #13. The headline "Giraffe's Milk is Healthier Than That of Cows, But No One Knows How to Milk Them" appeared on Russia's national Vesti.ru portal as a clever response to the brief craze in global media about giraffe milk being the next new superfood.

    #12. "St. Petersburg Man Plunges to His Death After Falling Off Couch" was a somewhat dark way to describe the tragic case of a 46-year-old man who died of injuries sustained after he fell off his friend's couch; the story was published by popular St. Petersburg news portal Fontanka. 

    #11. "Kuzbass Man Fails to Steal Tractor, Drives Around Inside Garage" appeared in Kemerovo Newspaper, detailing police officers' detention of an intoxicated local man who tried to hijack a K-700 tractor in a village in Siberia. Unable to find a way out, the man drove it around inside the garage until he was apprehended.

    The legendary Kirovets К-700 tractor
    CC BY 2.0 / mohnstollen / К-700
    The legendary Kirovets К-700 tractor

    #10. "Khabarovsk Pensioners Get Intimate Piercings Despite Protests at the UN" appeared in a local news portal in the Russian Far East, shedding light in a humorous way on piercing salons where adults can come in to get a piercing, despite this year's UN campaign to end female genital mutilation, a serious problem in many developing countries in Africa and the Middle East.

    #9. "There's a Pillar in the Middle of the Pavement in the Town of Yeysk" is a headline from a Krasnodar region newspaper to warn residents of an odd, completely useless pillar erected right in the middle of a sidewalk near a local supermarket. Pretty self-explanatory. Photos here.

    #8. "Lobna Residents Accidentally Make Pentagram Trail in Center of Town" is a story that appeared on a Moscow Region news portal after a local resident posted a photo of a star-shaped pattern made by pedestrians in a snow-covered yard.

    #7. "Expert on Project to Export Lake Baikal Water to China: 'Baikal is Huge: If All the People in the World Were Drowned in It, Water Levels Would Only Rise Three Centimeters'" was another rather morbid joke of a headline, published by local portal Baikal-Media, probably in a bid to attract the attention of people writing about funny news headlines.

    Lake Baikal
    © Sputnik/ Nik Pavlov
    Lake Baikal

    #6. "New Depeche Mode Album Doesn't Have Any Songs About Smolensk" was one local Smolensk journalist's way of bringing attention to the synth-pop band's new album, which came out in March. "We would also like to note that none of Depeche Mode's earlier albums mentioned Smolensk either," the western Russian city's clever author added.

    #5. "Simferopol Firefighters Let Priests Hold Their Hoses" is a somewhat naughty title that appeared in Crimean media about a group of Orthodox priests who got the chance to try out their skills as amateur firefighters.

    #4. "Turnstile in Orel Trolley Bus Necessary to Establish 'Hegelian Truth'" was a funny headline with a philosophical twist that resulted following a local journalist's interview with the head of the city's public transit network, who told the paper that the turnstile's testing "will be complete when we find out the truth, like in Hegel."

    #3."Research Institute of Sheep and Goat Production Creates Alternative to Windows OS" documents how a Stavropol-based animal husbandry institute developed its own operating system, called Ivan OS, which has been installed on all the institute's computers.

    #2. "Kemerovo Man Terrorizes Neighbors With Recording of His Cough" was a story that made it all the way to the evening news in Siberia's Kuzbass region about a rude man who apparently uses a tape recording of a loud cough to annoy his neighbors day and night.

    #1. "Winnie-the-Pooh Robs Tourist Near Cathedral of Christ the Savior" appeared in a Moscow newspaper, publishing the account of a visitor to the Russian capital who was swindled by man in a Winnie-the-Pooh outfit who promised to make change for a 5,000 ruble note (about $85 US) but then ran away and never came back.

    A guy in a costume of Soviet cartoon character Winnie the Pooh
    © Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov
    A guy in a costume of Soviet cartoon character Winnie the Pooh

    Related:

    Pranksters Lure Top Ukrainian MP Into 40-Min Talk With 'NATO' Phone Recording
    Wedding Crasher: Guest Does Painful Faceplant, Lives to Tell About It (VIDEO)
    Find Out How a Small Russian Newspaper Became a Magnet for Hollywood Superstars
    Whoppers on Wheels: Epic Feud Breaks Out Between Russian Bikers, Burger King
    Trollolol, Holiday Edition: Russian Embassy in UK Reminds MP That It's Not 1984
    Tags:
    sense of humor, humor, real stories, real life, headlines, funny stories, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The New Year is Here! Christmas Trees Around the World
    The New Year is Here! Christmas Trees Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok