06:36 GMT +330 December 2017
    Niagara Falls

    Icy Delight: Partly Frozen Niagara Falls Has Fans Gasping (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Lindsay DeDario
    Viral
    Meteorologists weren't kidding around when they said it was going to be a cold holiday weekend.

    The beyond-chilly weather has already triggered a slew of headaches for Americans in the Midwest and East Coast dealing with weather-related car accidents and deaths.

    According to AP, in central Michigan more than 30 collisions involving roughly 40 vehicles took place Friday. And while residents in South Carolina were forced to stay put after freezing rain shut down bridges from Charleston to Myrtle Beach, people in Cincinnati went car-less after their attempts to warm up their cars ended in theft.

    "And it's just the beginning," Diann Wears of Toledo, Ohio, told the outlet. "I'm sure it will get worse."

    Worse, indeed.

    But it's not only the US that's dealing with the frigid temperatures, folks. Canada, the Land of the Free's northern neighbor, has been also been dealing with record lows as cold air continues to hover across the Ontario province.

    "This will end up being the coldest December since 2000 for southern and eastern Ontario, and southern Quebec," Anthony Farnell, Global News chief meteorologist, told viewers Thursday. "With temperatures expected to remain very cold through early next week, we could be in the middle of the coldest week [since 1979]."

    It's not all bad news, though. The cold front is also offering a picturesque twist on the amazing Niagara Falls.

    ​Like, seriously, who wouldn't give up their warm bed to catch these sights in person?

    ​Even Pumpkin the Hedgie got in on the sights!

    ​Over yonder in Toronto, Canada, a temperature of —22 degrees celsius broke a 57-year-old record and in Kingston a frigid —26 degrees broke a 114-year-old record, Global News reported.

