Register
01:13 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    View of Manhattan, New York

    ‘No Time For Balls': Four-Story Penis Painting Shocks New Yorkers (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Viral
    Get short URL
    326

    Rather than cozying up with family on Christmas Eve, Carolina Falkholt, a Swedish street artist, instead chose to paint a four-story penis on the side of a building in New York's Lower East Side.

    The artwork, which does not include testicles, can be seen on the side of a building on Broome Street, between Forsyth and Eldridge streets.

    ​"NO TIME 4 BALL$," Falkholt wrote on Instagram, where she publizied her work Sunday. "I have never heard so much laughter and seen so many happy faces behind my back when painting as for today doing this wall on Broome Street."

    When speaking with NBC New York, Falkholt said that this penis painting and an earlier abstract depiction of a vulva were "about not being ashamed of your body and who you are as a sexual being."

    ​"Talking about these subjects in public space is a must for healthy, nonviolent community/world," she noted. "And the dialogue created around feminist public art pieces raises awareness."

    ​In the three days since completing the art installation, critics for and against the work have ambushed Falkholt's social media accounts with their opinions.

    "This is the most disgusting gross display of street art," one bothered user wrote. "It's one thing to have this in your home but to have this in public where families live and walk by is a major lack of respect."

    Another chimed in saying that they couldn't "wait till it's removed."

    Dashcam captures three-car collision during Space X's Falcon 9 launch
    © Screenshot/Mark Sales
    ‘Can You Please Pay Attention?': Three-Car Crash Caught on Dashcam During Falcon 9 Launch (VIDEO)
    But not everyone was quick to trash the phallus.

    "Crazy how people see an image of a penis and starts talking about sex and children in the area," one user wrote. "Maybe ok for you to think about sex when seeing a penis, but children will see an image of a penis, thats all. Please stop sexualizing children with your own crazy thoughts."

    Another user suggested the outrage had to do with more generational differences.

    "You are stuck in an older generation of thought. It's a penis," another wrote. "If children are too sacred to know what a penis looks like and if PARENTS are too immature to explain what a penis is than there is no other way I can offer insight or help to you. I don't see how a body part can be a form of ‘aggression.' The adults need to grow up before they speak on the minds of children."

    Regardless of the critics' views, the realistic pink penis will soon be no more. According to reports, the owner of the building, who was not informed of the installation before it was put up, is planning to paint over the image.

    NBC New York reported that workers, who have already jumped on the scene with scaffolding, will erase the image in a day.

    The piece is said to have been commissioned by The New Allen, a street art foundation managed by a Peruvian restaurant called "Baby Brassa."

    Related:

    Man With Longest Penis Diagnosed With Disability; Challenger Claims Foul Play
    Penis or Loaf? Statue of Catholic Priest and Little Boy Ignites Scandal (PHOTOS)
    US Navy Pilots Drew 'Penis' in Sky (PHOTO)
    Large Wooden Penis Sculpture on Mountain Baffles Public in Austria (PHOTO)
    Awkward Silence From Manchester United Star as Penis Chant Dubbed 'Racist'
    Tags:
    penis, painting, Lower East Side, Manhattan, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok