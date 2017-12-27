Elon Musk Praised on Twitter After Saying He's 'Dying to Build' a Tesla Pickup

It looks like Tesla’s CEO is serious about adding a pickup truck to the company’s family of electric-powered vehicles.

On Tuesday, billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, took to Twitter to express "deep gratitude" to Tesla owners around the world, asking, "How can we improve further?"

"Need an electric pickup truck please," one of his followers replied.

Musk then said that he plans to roll out a Tesla pickup after bringing the Model Y electric crossover to market. The Model Y is set to be launched in 2019, following the production of the Model 3 mass-market vehicle.

"Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build," Musk wrote.

I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 26 декабря 2017 г.

Similar total size. Maybe slightly bigger to account for a really gamechanging (I think) feature I’d like to add. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 26 декабря 2017 г.

​As it often happens when it comes to Tesla and Musk’s other companies, the news has excited many on social media.

Well, I'm dying to drive it thank you sir. — Vancouver Seed Bank (@VanSeedBank) 26 декабря 2017 г.

I love how he just confirmed a major move for Tesla as a company as a response to a twitter question. Legendary — BarcoSquad? (@redpushpop) 26 декабря 2017 г.

Elon Musk promises Tesla pickup that would challenge Ford F-150,😀👍 — Nikstrade OÜ (@Nikstrade) 27 декабря 2017 г.

@elonmusk Thanks for your innovation. Really looking forward to the Tesla pickup.

Any chance creating an enhancement for trailers to add batteries for extended life? — jeremy m (@arodjr1024) 27 декабря 2017 г.

Fantastic 😊👌.

I'm sure this gonna be the gamechanger. — Amit Kumar Jaiswal (@AMIT_GKP) 27 декабря 2017 г.

​Musk first showed early designs of the vehicle in November, when his company rolled out its semi truck.

That ‘pickup truck that can haul another pickup truck’ that Tesla showed off looks to me to be a good size of vehicle to use on the surface of Mars pic.twitter.com/pj6EDS6Yn3 — Bradd Libby (@bradd_libby) 28 ноября 2017 г.

​"It’s a pickup truck that can carry a pickup truck. You’ll actually be able to legally drive that with a driver’s license," Musk said.