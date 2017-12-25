Thousands of People Watch Game Designer Sit Silently for 10 Hours

Jeff Kaplan, head designer of the popular game Overwatch, streamed a video of himself sitting silently for 10 hours in a living room on a leather armchair.
He sat for most of the day, staring into the distance, while being watched by an audience of 40,000 people.
The most exciting thing that happened was that at some point a boom microphone fell on him and later he ate a cookie.
The video has become very popular with many suggesting on social media that they do not regret watching the whole thing, while others said that it put them in a thoughtful, almost philosophical frame of mind.
As of noon on Christmas Day, more than 250,000 people had watched at least some part of the video.
