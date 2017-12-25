Should Christmas Dinner Be a Guilty Pleasure?

Christmas dinner is probably the most awaited meal of the year, filled with delicious dishes, heartwarming conversations and dazzling centerpiece displays. But have you ever thought that an average person consumes an estimated 6,000 calories feasting and boozing!

One may think that it’s the roasted turkey (or goose) covered with gravy or alcohol that are to blame for the inevitable "food coma," but actually it’s the amount of food. If you have a look at a Christmas menu, you will realize that almost all the items are healthy: Brussel sprouts, cabbage, parsnips, roast potatoes, cranberries. But Haleh Moravej, a senior lecturer in nutritional sciences at Manchester Metropolitan University, explained that all the aforementioned products are made "extremely unhealthy" when duck fat and lard are added.