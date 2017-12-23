Kid Singing 'Who’s Lovin' You' in UK Supermarket is a Hit Online (VIDEO)

10-year-old Calum Courtney from Basildon in the UK sang a flawless rendition of "Who's Lovin' You" by Smokey Robinson in a local grocery store. The boy's mother posted a video on December 13, but it spread online just now.

According to Calum's mom, Tupney Courtney, 34, the boy suffers from a mild form of autism but wasn't shy about singing in front of a surprised crowd in an Asda supermarket.

However, Calum's singing was originally meant just to get the attention of shoppers to his aunt's fundraising stall but has since grabbed the attention of a record producer.

This young musician's performance has triggered a huge wave of reaction in the social networks. Some has expressed their excitement via Twitter:

Meet Calum Courtney. He's 10yrs old & on the spectrum. Listen to him sing a flawless rendition of Smokey Robinson's "Who's lovin you" ❤ ❤ https://t.co/k6tdXEBS9X — #CountryOverParty (@truthteller8889) 23 декабря 2017 г.

This is the heartwarming moment a young boy stunned shoppers with his incredible voice after unexpectedly breaking into song. Calum Courtney, 10, wowed supermarket crowds with his impressive rendition of Smokey Robinson's Who's Lovin' You. The youngster… https://t.co/Wk7nd0MGYO pic.twitter.com/M4GBttuq1a — Saeed Valadbaygi (@SaeedBaygi) 23 декабря 2017 г.

Calum's mother added that Calum is especially talented in music.

"He taught himself to play the drums when he was 18 months old," Courtney explained.