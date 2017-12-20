New Nutella-Flavored Lipsticks: Dream Come True for Chocolate Lovers

If you love sweets and anything involving chocolate, this new beauty product developed by a major cosmetic brand might be exactly what you need.

Social media users are vividly discussing new Nutella-flavored lipstick launched by US cosmetics brand Beauty Bakerie.

The new product called "Nude-tella" is said to actually smell like your favorite dessert.

The lipstick is matte and waterproof and is available in four neutral colors. All four of them can be purchased together in a set for $60.

After its release, many social media users expressed excitement about the new product.

You can now buy Nutella lipstick and by god, we’re salivating already. https://t.co/5YelI2AEZ8 pic.twitter.com/swoausYSRF — Mamamia (@Mamamia) 19 декабря 2017 г.

Nutella lipstick actually exists, in case our lips aren't quite delicious enough https://t.co/cydJVTrPnu pic.twitter.com/j7DUjI5HYP — Vona Larsen (@VonaLarsen) 18 декабря 2017 г.

​However, some of them said that the product was not quite what they expected it to be.

Nutella lipstick?!



I was excited until I found out they only SMELL like Nutella…and don't taste like it.https://t.co/EnLgxsHMGl — Janel Steeper (@janelsteeper) 20 декабря 2017 г.

