New Nutella-Flavored Lipsticks: Dream Come True for Chocolate Lovers

Social media users are vividly discussing new Nutella-flavored lipstick launched by US cosmetics brand Beauty Bakerie.
The new product called "Nude-tella" is said to actually smell like your favorite dessert.
The lipstick is matte and waterproof and is available in four neutral colors. All four of them can be purchased together in a set for $60.
After its release, many social media users expressed excitement about the new product.
You can now buy Nutella lipstick and by god, we’re salivating already. https://t.co/5YelI2AEZ8 pic.twitter.com/swoausYSRF— Mamamia (@Mamamia) 19 декабря 2017 г.
NUTELLA LIPSTICK? ARE THESE PEOPLE NUTS? (well, yes) 🌰🙃 #MattandVictoria pic.twitter.com/fDBPDZDbmw— Heart South West (@heartsouthwest) 19 декабря 2017 г.
There’s Now a Nutella Lipstick and Mmm Mmm Mmm! https://t.co/AjIdOH3TYG pic.twitter.com/wqnlDb7pV5— WNCI 97.9 (@979WNCI) 18 декабря 2017 г.
There's Now Nutella Lipstick, So Maybe Everything's Gonna Be Alright? https://t.co/IYqWuEemiD pic.twitter.com/AczPKYwmY8— Natalia Carter (@ComiendoenLA) 18 декабря 2017 г.
Nutella lipstick actually exists, in case our lips aren't quite delicious enough https://t.co/cydJVTrPnu pic.twitter.com/j7DUjI5HYP— Vona Larsen (@VonaLarsen) 18 декабря 2017 г.
However, some of them said that the product was not quite what they expected it to be.
Nutella lipstick?!— Janel Steeper (@janelsteeper) 20 декабря 2017 г.
I was excited until I found out they only SMELL like Nutella…and don't taste like it.https://t.co/EnLgxsHMGl
