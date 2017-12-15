Register
01:35 GMT +315 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    White House Director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault arrives for the daily press briefing at the White House, Friday, May 5, 2017, in Washington

    ABC Anchor Hits Omarosa With ‘Bye, Felicia' After Dismissal From White House

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    During Thursday's episode of "Good Morning America," ABC's Robin Roberts had a few things to say about Omarosa Manigault Newman, who is departing from her role as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

    "She said she has a story to tell, I'm sure she'll be selling that story," Roberts told her colleagues on air, before invoking the classic two-word diss, "Bye, Felicia."

    ​Robert's comments came moments after an interview on Omarosa's expulsion from the White House aired during the show.

    But despite Omarosa's claims that she has "quite a story to tell" about her months-long stint in the White House, the social media realm was shook by Robert's use of the re-popularized saying.

    ​Even Whoopi Goldberg, a co-host of "The View," had a little something to say on the shady moment.

    "I hope you find your people because maybe they're looking for you," Goldberg said of Omarosa. "She's just been so nasty to so many women, and so many women of color."

    A supporter holds up a poster of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorian embassy in central London, Britain February 5, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    UK Tribunal Court Validates WikiLeaks as ‘Media Organization'
    The 62-year-old comedian's sentiments were later echoed by the daytime show's Sunny Hostin.

    "Truth be told, she's really a pariah in the African-American community," Hostin said. "She's always been the villain and her [job] was almost a slap in the face to the African-American community."

    This is the fourth time that the 43-year-old Ohio native has been fired by US President Donald Trump. She was previously given the boot by the commander-in-chief during her time on Trump's "The Apprentice" in 2004 and twice on "The Celebrity Apprentice," in 2011 and 2013.

    According to reports from CBS, Omarosa allegedly set off alarms at the White House in an attempt to enter the residence after Chief of Staff John Kelly informed her of her dismissal.

    ​Omarosa, whose resignation is effective January 20, is just one of many White House staffers that failed to last a year in their respective posts. The list includes the likes of Reince Priebus, Anthony Scaramucci and Sean Spicer.

    Related:

    You’re Fired? The Apprentice Star Turned White House Staffer Resigns
    White House Ready to Accept Assad’s Rule in Syria - Reports
    Attempted Terror Attack Shows Need for Strict Immigration Reform - White House
    White House Regrets Palestinian Decision to Ignore Pence's Visit
    Just Say No: UN Rejects White House Recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli Capital
    Tags:
    You're Fired, White House, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Robin Roberts
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    NatGeo Nature Photographer of 2017: Magnificent Animal World Captured on Camera
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok