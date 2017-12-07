'Lost Lama, Enjoys Beach Strolls and Flute Music': Odd Posters of Missing Pets

An unusual Instagram account with photographs of peculiar notes and posters reporting lost animals has recently grabbed the public's attention.

When their beloved pets go missing, people will do anything to find them. Putting posters up all over the neighborhood is a bit old fashioned, but still a great way of getting something seen. Some desperate people get hyper creative — instead of traditional printed notices, they draw a picture of the pet or paint huge graffiti.

TRANSLATIONS. Submit: @monchatdanstaville Location: Montreal, Canada Date: 2017 Translation: LOST CAT #stillmissinganimals Публикация от STILL MISSING (@still_missing) Ноя 28 2017 в 12:18 PST

Публикация от STILL MISSING (@still_missing) Ноя 11 2017 в 8:39 PST

Публикация от STILL MISSING (@still_missing) Авг 28 2017 в 12:59 PDT

An Instagram account called Still Missing has been collecting the most extraordinary posters of lost and found pets.

BIRDS. Submit: @vivarara Location: New York City, New York Date: 2016 #stillmissinganimals Публикация от STILL MISSING (@still_missing) Окт 23 2017 в 12:14 PDT

The account was created only several months ago but has already gone viral among network users.

HALLOWEEN. Submit: @coocooconcoco Location: Hillsboro, Oregon Date: 2014 #stillmissinganimals Публикация от STILL MISSING (@still_missing) Окт 31 2017 в 12:24 PDT

SAUERKRAUT. Submit: @alycetweg @doomedromance13 Location: Toronto, Canada Date: 2017 #stillmissinganimals Публикация от STILL MISSING (@still_missing) Ноя 21 2017 в 12:24 PST

HALLOWEEN. Submit: @tokareandrej228 Location: Moscow (Ave 86), Russia Date: 2017 #stillmissinganimals Публикация от STILL MISSING (@still_missing) Ноя 1 2017 в 1:06 PDT

Some posters have made netizens shed a tear.

OUTSIDE INFLUENCES. Submit: @rosiieeposiiee Location: Silver Lake, CA Date: 2017 #stillmissinganimals Публикация от STILL MISSING (@still_missing) Ноя 18 2017 в 8:46 PST

PAPER PLATES. Submit: @crashtheclubs Location: Unknown Date: 2017 #stillmissinganimals Публикация от STILL MISSING (@still_missing) Окт 25 2017 в 12:48 PDT

Other ones, on the contrary, seem to be created to make people smile

??????????????????? Submit: @jasonmilov Location: Unknown Date: 2017 #stillmissinganimals Публикация от STILL MISSING (@still_missing) Дек 5 2017 в 12:14 PST

FANTASY. Submit: @taylor_gh @starheadboy Location: Seattle, Washington Date: 2017 #stillmissinganimals Публикация от STILL MISSING (@still_missing) Ноя 25 2017 в 8:30 PST

FOUND. Submit: @noeloquence @malpal29 @pelltopsy Location: Unknown Date: 2017 #stillmissinganimals Публикация от STILL MISSING (@still_missing) Окт 4 2017 в 12:10 PDT

It is unknown who exactly maintains the page; photos are submitted by subscribers along with the location and date the poster was discovered.