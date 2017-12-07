'Lost Lama, Enjoys Beach Strolls and Flute Music': Odd Posters of Missing Pets

When their beloved pets go missing, people will do anything to find them. Putting posters up all over the neighborhood is a bit old fashioned, but still a great way of getting something seen. Some desperate people get hyper creative — instead of traditional printed notices, they draw a picture of the pet or paint huge graffiti.
An Instagram account called Still Missing has been collecting the most extraordinary posters of lost and found pets.
The account was created only several months ago but has already gone viral among network users.
Some posters have made netizens shed a tear.
Other ones, on the contrary, seem to be created to make people smile
It is unknown who exactly maintains the page; photos are submitted by subscribers along with the location and date the poster was discovered.
