It's Superman! UK Policeman Stops Van From Falling Off Bridge

A recent traffic incident in Yorkshire proved that heroes live among us and that help might come quite unexpectedly.

A van was driving on the A1(M) motorway in Yorkshire when it veered off the road and ended up swaying at the edge of a motorway bridge with the driver stuck inside.

The incident could have ended dramatically, but police officer Martin Willis arrived at the scene right on time.

The heroic policeman held on to the van with his bare hands to prevent it from falling off the bridge and waited until a fire brigade came to the rescue.

Later on Twitter, Willis wrote that he was relieved when the help arrived.

1st on the scene of this collision on the #A1M this morning and faced with a vehicle balancing over the edge of a bridge with the driver trapped! After holding on to the vehicle to stop it swaying in the wind I can't begin to desribe my relief when @WYFRS arrived on scene! pic.twitter.com/E8ilktlOl7 — Motorway Martin (@WYP_PCWILLIS) 1 декабря 2017 г.

​The officer was praised by his colleagues for his swift action that helped save the driver's life.

​Other social media users also thanked Willis for his heroic deed.

