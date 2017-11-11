Apparent Racism in Columbia-South Korea Football Game Sparks Outrage (VIDEO)

Colombian footballer Edwin Cardona has apologized for his offensive gesture during his team's friendly match with South Korea on Friday, which was caught on camera and made public, prompting accusations of racism.

"As regards to what happened today, it was not my intention to disrespect anybody, or a country or race, but if anybody interpreted it that way, I am sorry," AFP quotes Cardona as saying in a video posted on the Colombian team's Twitter account.

"I am not an aggressive person and that moment in the match has been badly interpreted," the 24-year-old said.

His apologies refer to the insulting hand signal the half-back made during Friday's exposition match with the team of South Korea in Seoul.

Edwin Cardona was caught on camera trying to make a slant-eyes gesture during a minor scuffle between the two teams in the second half of the match, when another Colombian player tried to bring a South Korean footballer to his feet. The sign, which was immediately made public, has been condemned as racist by South Korean captain Ki Sung-yueng.

everyone out here talking about Edwin Cardona's racist gesture but no one is talking about James' terrible dive. For shame James! pic.twitter.com/BiuBk7sdO0 — Back To Blazers (@palmquac) 10 ноября 2017 г.

​"I thought the Colombians played a physical, rough game today, but it can happen in football," Ki said. "But racist behavior is absolutely unacceptable. Colombia has world-class players, and I was extremely disappointed to see such action."

I cannot accept this racism gesture towards South Korea by Colombian national football player Edwin Cardona. If you want to be recognized as a gentleman, you need to apologize to whole S.Koreans who watched yesterday’s A match. pic.twitter.com/8l6XRgm9Ba — Jaehwan Cho 조재환 (ZDNet Korea, 지디넷코리아) (@hohocho) 10 ноября 2017 г.

​Twitter users have called it idiotic and apologized for the Colombian player.

Colombia’s Edwin Cardona expressing his idiocy with a racist gesture during the game against Korea. #smh pic.twitter.com/d9GVlbYKB1 — Steve Han (@RealSteveScores) 10 ноября 2017 г.

​

To all Koreans who are able to read this: In a lot of Colombians name, I sincerely apologize for that stupid, immature and racist act from Edwin Cardona.



Please don’t take it as all Colombian are that way. FIFA will take charge of it.



Again, I’m so sorry.#Korea #Russia2018 — Hana~ 💙 (@Nanis_chan_) 10 ноября 2017 г.

​The Colombian football association "sincerely" apologized over the incident to its South Korean counterpart, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.