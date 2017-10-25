Try to Calculate 1+2+3 on iOS 11: SPOILER You Won't Get Six

Apple continues to please its customers by releasing new iPhones. But the latest iOS 11 model has gained a lot of negative attention this week, and here is why.

For instance, if you try to add 1+2+3 using the newest iPhone's calculator, you'll most likely get the wrong answer.

The unexpected bug that is reportedly related to animation problems results in simple operations going completely wrong. This does not affect the performance of the device in general, but still causes problems for its users.

How could you mess up the calculator app on #iOS11? It is CS101 project. I have iPhone 7plus but I can’t calculate 1+2+3 huh. Good job @Apple — Bünyamin Coşkuner (@bnymncoskuner) 25 октября 2017 г.

I deal with this problem every day since I bought my first iPhone XD — Elena Laghi (@elly_lakes) 25 октября 2017 г.

I suspect they’ll change the animation behavior (the issue seems to happen if you type while a button flash is finishing). — Josh Hrach (@JoshHrach) 25 октября 2017 г.

1+2+3 on a google is pretty reliable (if you can't do the math on your own i.e):D — Sathish (@Sathish__R) 25 октября 2017 г.

This is not the first time Apple has released devices that have shortcomings. Some previous iPhone models had battery life issues or app crashes that normally shouldn't take place on a stable device.

Another bug was recently found in the most momentous feature of the brand new iPhone X, namely its facial recognition technology. In some cases it took users numerous attempts to unlock their phones using the "revolutionary" face ID app.