That's Wild! Fake Lego Toys With Daesh Symbols Found in a Store in Singapore

Lego sets that show violent scenes and contain figurines looking like Daesh fighters and hostages terrified customers in Singapore who came to a local shop to buy household goods and other everyday items.

Plastic toys carrying Daesh flags, throwing dynamite and shooting guns were taken off the shelves at an 8 Series retail store in the People's Park Centre after one of Singapore's residents alerted local newspaper The Strait Times.

The toys, which among other figurines included a beheaded one, were recommended for children aged six to 12.

Their price ranged between $3.80 and $25.

The items were removed amid concerns that they promoted violence and hatred and contributed to the glorification of the Daesh terrorist group.