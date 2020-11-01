Register
04:50 GMT01 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Golden Retriever celebrates Halloween

    This Dog’s Halloween Costumes Will Make You Forget About Everything Bad That Has Occurred in 2020

    © Photo : ladyandtheblues/ Instagram
    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1f/1080939789_0:579:1200:1254_1200x675_80_0_0_3dd44aff4606ce1cf5544659d8a4a3f7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/videoclub/202011011080939832-this-dogs-halloween-costumes-will-make-you-forget-about-everything-bad-that-has-occurred-in-2020/

    Wildfires, extreme heat, a record number of hurricanes, increased global tensions, locusts that destroyed hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops, a devastating economic crisis, and of course, the pandemic – 2020, we can’t wait to bid you farewell.

    This golden retriever’s Halloween costumes will make you forget about all the bad things that have occurred this year. The pet’s owner has apparently set their mind on the dog winning the title of Best Halloween Outfit for Canines. In a video posted on Instagram, the retriever tries on the most pawesome costumes, making it look really scawy!

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Lady the Golden Retriever (@ladyandtheblues)

     

    Tags:
    2020, golden retriever, Halloween
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More videos

    • Elon, We Have A Problem: Dog Invents New Form of Transportation
      Last update: 15:32 GMT 31.10.2020
      15:32 GMT 31.10.2020

      Elon, We Have A Problem: Dog Invents New Form of Transportation

      by

      This innovative idea can also be used to persuade a friend who has been suffering from loneliness to go with you to a party. Warning: do not use this technique on rigid surfaces, as it may cost you a friendship. Like… literally.

    • Corgi
      Last update: 11:00 GMT 31.10.2020
      11:00 GMT 31.10.2020

      Never Let Go: Silly Corgi Pup Too Lazy to Walk

      Everybody knows that doggos are brave and strong hunters, and they won't ever give up on something they've got - especially if it's tasty. Even if they bite a toy, canines are too stubborn to let it go - which is unbelievably cute, especially when we're talking about a small doggo, who looks like a little loaf of bread!

    • Nap Time! Golden Retriever Pup Caught Falling Asleep While Sitting Up Leaves People in Splits
      Last update: 04:30 GMT 31.10.2020
      04:30 GMT 31.10.2020

      Nap Time! Golden Retriever Pup Caught Falling Asleep While Sitting Up Leaves People in Splits

      by

      Dogs love to play all day and when it’s time for them to snooze, they can't help but fall asleep sitting up. One such video of a golden retriever pup is winning people’s hearts and has gone viral, garnering over 80,154 views.

    • Peppy Miniature Horse Lights Up Night With New Shoes
      Last update: 19:00 GMT 30.10.2020
      19:00 GMT 30.10.2020

      Peppy Miniature Horse Lights Up Night With New Shoes

      For one fun-loving miniature horse at California’s Reedley College, spooky season is all about flexing your outgoing side, especially with some new shoes.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse