Boo! Lick Or Treat: Dogs Dressed Like Ghosts Melt Netizens' Hearts

Two adorable dogs dressed as ghosts have been captured on video while trick-or-treating. The animals appear to be waiting calmly on a neighbour's doorstep for treats with their little bucket - which is empty, so far. The footage has attracted over 820,000 views on Twitter, with netizens enthusiastically gushing that they would have given the pups all their treats.
There are plenty of Halloween outfits for pets, but one of people's favourites is that of a ghost, which is basically a white sheet with holes in it.
i would give them all the treats 👻— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 19, 2020
(digitdax IG) pic.twitter.com/YT0tpYtfIl
All comments
Show new comments (0)