Guests aboard a vessel belonging to Tweed Gold Coast Dive Charters received a priceless experience off the coast of Queensland, Australia, as two whales breached directly next to their charter on July 10.

Whales breach for a number of reasons, but the most common motive for the move is tied to communication. Especially during mating season, male whales are said to breach more often in order to show off their physical prowess and impress potential mates, according to WhaleFacts.

The massive mammal is also known to use breaching as a way of alerting its fellows of nearby predators or even food sources (in the case of more sociable whales).