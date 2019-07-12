Idiotic Behavior: US Mom Records Daughter Licking Medical Tools

The foul trend of licking and returning goods others intend to use has made its way to All About Kids & Families Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida.
The now-viral video, recorded by 30-year-old Cori Ward, shows her daughter selecting a tongue depressor, licking the medical tool and promptly returning it to the jar. The mother was arrested around 11 a.m. Thursday and booked in a Duval County jail after local authorities were alerted of the video, which was originally posted to the mother’s Snapchat story.
"I had just been waiting a long time," Ward told News4Jax in a Thursday interview, as if that justified her child contaminating medical supplies. "I was just being silly with my kids."
News4Jax reported the 30-year-old faces a felony charge for tampering with consumer products. If Ward is convicted, she faces up to a $10,000 fine and a maximum of 30 years in prison.
