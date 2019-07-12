‘Gotta go!’: Octopus Pops Out of Shell, Flees Japanese Fishing Boat

A fisherman in Japan’s Suruga Bay was surprised to find an unlikely, eight-legged mollusk taking refuge inside a shell she caught during a fishing trip earlier this month.

Interestingly enough, the ancestors of the octopus actually did have permanent, heavy shells that they toted around, LiveScience explains in their article “Why the Octopus Lost Its Shell.” However, the octopus, like the modern-day squid and cuttlefish, evolved to no longer rely on a shell and instead uses its nimbleness to both catch prey and evading predators.

This unlucky octopus was probably just taking a nap and got quite the wake-up call on this Japanese fishing vessel!