Nature has had enough of this newfangled nonsense.

A crafty cockatoo proved too intelligent for modern architectural installations in a recent viral video recorded in Katoomba, New South Wales, Australia.

According to the owner of the footage, he was first alerted by the bird’s alterations after he was almost hit by a falling spike while walking down Main Street.

“The pegions [sic] paid him to remove those spikes,” YouTuber Pseudo X commented under the Viral Hog clip.