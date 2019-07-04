No E-Brake? US Man’s Truck Plummets Down Rocky Cliff

A US motorist’s carelessness got the best of him and his Chevrolet truck on Colorado State Highway 7, near the Rocky Mountain National Park.

As traffic is brought to a halt along the highway, the man in question is seen darting from a port-a-potty in an attempt to retrieve his runaway truck. Unfortunately the helpless motorist, perhaps not accustomed to using a parking brake, only returns in time to see his vehicle roll down the cliffside.

According to William Quest, the owner of the footage, no one was in the vehicle during the drop. A cluster of trees and rocks eventually prevented the truck from traveling further down the mountain and potentially injuring an animal or person.