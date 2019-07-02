Lemurs, Meerkats Enjoy Frozen Treats Amid UK Heat

The clip, uploaded June 27, shows the meerkats and endangered ring-tailed lemurs flocking to the frozen fruit popsicles while enjoying the sun in Bewdley, England.
Let’s hope they made enough to go around!
Inexpensive and enjoyable summer sweets!
Perhaps the cutest clog ever seen!
It is always great to spend some time with your family, especially when you are a cat! The reasons are obvious – cats know for sure that the best activity is sleeping, so they can show their children how to relax properly!
Most puppy dogs love to go out for a walk- but not this Shiba Inu! She wants to get some more beauty sleep! Some may say this chubby doggo needs more exercise, but his owners think he is beautiful just the way she is. Maybe a scratch on the neck or a yummy treat might get her up and running?
Usually, cats and dogs are sworn enemies of vacuum cleaners – but since a new generation of robots has swung into action, the pets have figured out they can overcome their fear and hitch a ride.
