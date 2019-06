All she’s missing is a tongue flying in the wind!

While most cats cannot stand being enclosed in a moving vehicle, one fearless feline is defying stereotypes and embodying her inner canine in a Viral Hog clip uploaded Tuesday.

Socks, the black and white cat seen in the video, enjoys sticking her head out of the window during car rides and even lets out a few brief meows as the breeze rushes through her fur, Socks’ owner tells Viral Hog.

Definitely makes those veterinarian visits a little easier!