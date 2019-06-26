Kingsnake Receives Assistance After Attempting to Devour Itself

A speckled kingsnake found itself in a self-induced bind after attempting to eat its own tail earlier this month in Round Rock, Texas.

The owner of the footage tells Viral Hog that kingsnakes are known for eating other snakes in the wild and, resultantly, sometimes mistake their own tails for tasty treats.

During the clip, the human is seen rubbing hand sanitizer along the kingsnake’s mouth, which immediately makes the snake throw up its tail due to the reptile’s aversion to alcohol.