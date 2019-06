Those little legs don’t let this pooch down!

One dachshund's determination caught the eye of resident Tara Mahboub while she was hanging around a park in Barcelona, Spain.

The clip, recorded on Sunday, features the enthusiastic pooch delightfully wagging its tail as it goes to great lengths to not only pick up a stick nearly six times its size, but also present the prize to its owner.

In her original post in the Facebook group “Dogspotting,” Mahboub said she’d rate the good boy’s performance “10/10 for effort.” No word on whether the owner threw the branch back to be fetched again.