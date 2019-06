In hopes of securing more adoptions for their orphaned kittens, Forgotten Felines of Corbin, Kentucky, has tapped into the cats’ creative side.

The center, which uses a “trap-neuter-return” program for feral cats in the area, simply squirts the cat-friendly paint beside the canvas and lets the rescue kittens roam about the board, creating their own unique art.

After the paint dries, the rescue kittens and their creations are then featured on Forgotten Felines’ Facebook page.