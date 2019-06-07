Pampered Shiba Inu Pays a Visit to the Barber

Only the best for this good boy!

Pups usually get taken to the groomer to get their fur trimmed, but Chiko the well-mannered Shiba Inu prefers to visit a local barber.

The ViralVideoUK clip, recorded Wednesday in Bergamo, Italy, shows Chiko donning a barber’s cape as he gets some fur taken off the top.

After running his YouTube channel for three years, Chiko definitely deserves the pampering!