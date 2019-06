They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Wilbur Allen the shar-pei basset hound makes sure to begin each morning with a healthy feast.

Owner Jen Ryan tells Storyful that Wilbur and his "dumpling sisters," Market Price and Rumpadump, enjoy munching on romaine lettuce and carrots every day as a group.

"Wilbur may be going through a guinea pig identity crisis," Ryan added.