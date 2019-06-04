Safety Spatula: Low Cost Solution for Sneaky Pooch

After Peanut the dog discovered she could wiggle her way through the backyard fence, her owner had to act quickly and find an affordable fix.

Not wanting to restrict Peanut to the same four walls every day or install an invisible fence, her owner fixed a wooden spatula to her back to (forcefully) deter the pup from running off and getting lost.

"This won't hurt him and is light enough to not cause any problems. The dog has more freedom without being on a leash but is being kept from danger," YouTube user Crafty Tamara pointed out under the video.