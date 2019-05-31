Home Depot Employees Assemble Custom Walker for Toddler

A few Home Depot employees in Cedartown, Georgia, made a big difference in a little boy's life by taking the time to construct a custom walker for the two-year-old.

Upon learning their son had hypotonia, a condition that reduces muscle strength and makes walking difficult, Logan's parents were worried they could not afford a specialized walker through their insurance. After a little research, however, the couple managed to find a YouTube tutorial for a makeshift PVC pipe walker.

Once Logan's parents informed Home Depot employees of what they were trying to create, not only did they take it upon themselves to assemble the child's walker, but they also personalized the PVC with Logan's name and let the family walk out without paying a dime!

"Everyone was crying to see Logan walk around with the biggest smile on his face, and when the family tried to pay us, we said, 'No way, this one is on us,'" one employee told Atlanta outlet 11 Alive.