Like most of us, Filo the golden retriever wants to have it all, but a recent upload to Rumble Viral proves even the good boys have to learn life's ropes the hard way.

Attached to his "teddy" like a security blanket, Filo is seen in a difficult situation as his owner dangles a piece of meat in front of his face. After some quick contemplation (and a little drooling), the canine ultimately decides to ditch the doll and devour the tantalizing treat.