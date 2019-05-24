Hot Wheels: Paralyzed Armadillo Cruises in Custom Wheelchair

Now Bolinha the armadillo can scoot around with ease!

New wheels have delivered a new lease on life for Bolinha the armadillo, who was originally left for dead in Brazil.

The animal's veterinarian tells Caters Clips that the young armadillo was first found on a Espirito Santo highway in December 2018. While it's hard to confirm, the vet says they believe "malnutrition and various diseases" brought about the mammal's paralysis in its hind legs.

After Bolinha's health drastically improved, the vet fitted the brave critter with a pair of toy wheels, complete with spokes and straps that wrap around her armored body.