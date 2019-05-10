Massive Waves Flood Streets, Soak Cantabria Pedestrians

A lot of folks were walking around with wet shoes after this spectacle!

Pedestrians watching the waves along the northern coast of Spain were received an up-close view when the water breached the sea wall and came crashing onto the Cantabria streets.

Though most people are overheard screaming, the pedestrians, for the most part, do not seem to view the sidewalk-crashing waves as a frightening phenomenon.

Unfortunately, the waves have become somewhat of an expected spectacle for many coastal cities as oceanic warming triggers increased "global wave power," according to an article published by Nature.org.