This trash panda knows how to relax!

While other raccoons root through trash cans for scraps, this critter is laid back, without a care in the world.

The clip, uploaded by RM Videos on Wednesday, shows the furry fella lounging and living his best life on a pink flamingo inner tube. Propped up with a blanket, the shades-sporting raccoon eagerly laps up his dessert while maintaining his posture.

With a life like this, can you even call him a trash panda?