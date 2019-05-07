Waste Not, Want Not: Motorists Take Advantage of Broken Hydrant

A few thrifty motorists in California struck gold after a pickup truck reportedly backed into a fire hydrant, knocking the pipe clean off the water supply.

Making the most of the geyser, a couple of motorists in Buena Park are seen cleaning their cars by driving under the spout.

According to the Sacramento Bee, although California's statewide drought ended in April 2017, an estimated 75 percent of the Golden State remained in "moderate to extreme drought" as of December 2018. That said, these motorists are definitely making the most of a bad situation (for the city, at least).