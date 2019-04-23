Stubborn Pooch Refuses to Leave Closed Pet Shop

Patience is a virtue, but five-year-old Samo the beagle-labrador mix is forced to learn that lesson the hard way in a recent upload by Rumble Viral.

Out for a late night stroll, Samo stopped dead in her tracks after spotting one of her favorite places: NYC Pets pet store. Despite her owner's insistence that they should continue their walk home, Samo stubbornly stands her ground, probably wondering why her human is being so unreasonable.

Though Samo was forced to go home empty-handed this night, her owner eventually treated the spoiled canine to an expensive new bed!