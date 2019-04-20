US Teen Hydroplanes in Sports Car, Almost Strikes Highway Patrol Officer

Did this kid not learn about wet road conditions in driving school?

Thursday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol released dash cam footage of a teen-operated sports car hydroplaning and spinning out while narrowly avoiding potentially fatal consequences for both himself and the officer.

The dual-facing camera shows trooper Timothy Parrish gasping and bracing himself as he sees the sports car spin out, fly off the road and catch air after clipping the underpass' hillside. The vehicle eventually comes to a stop a few meters from the bridge.

Despite the potentially fatal nature of the incident, the young motorist only received a "stern" warning, as Parrish said the "near collision seemed to be lesson enough," according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Facebook upload.