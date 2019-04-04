Ice Cold Canine: English Bulldog Bamboozled After Figuring Out Fridge

This pup’s little sister has the game figured out!

Tank the English bulldog may only be a year old, but this pooch's technological prowess is on full display in a Tuesday upload by Rumble Viral.

Tank, flanked by his younger sister Trudy, puts his paws to use and dispenses the coveted cube. Perhaps knowing her brother's limits, Trudy remains calm and collected while Tank is seen tussling with the ice. After the seconds-long struggle, the pup fumbles his prize — giving his sister the perfect opportunity to retrieve it.

Can you blame Trudy for playing to her strengths?