All Fight, No Flight: US Teen Taunts the Wrong Goose

A teen on all fours attempting to taunt a couple of passing geese was quickly back on just her feet after one fowl freaked out.

The Rumble Viral clip, uploaded Monday, shows the geese keeping a good peripheral eye on the girl as she goofily approaches them. After sizing up the competition, the gray goose eventually decides to spread its wings and scream while charging the teen.

Though the four-legged stalker did not seem to receive the slightest injury from the defensive fowl, it is probably safe to say she will not roll up on any other unsuspecting geese in the near future!