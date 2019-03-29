Australian Jet Skiers Stumble Upon Whale-Sized Surprise

Jet skiing off the coast of Moreton Island in Queensland Australia, a father-son duo happened to notice a large white mass that they initially believed was a dead whale.

Upon further inspection, the mystery mass turned out to be a four-wheel-drive vehicle chilling at the bottom of the ocean. Despite their confusion, the owner of the footage tells Viral Hog they both circled the vehicle "multiple times to make sure there hadn't been a tragic accident."

At least it's not a dead whale?