This octopus is not taking any chances after seeing the camera!

A startled octopus' defense mechanism was put into action after it discovered a free diver approaching off the coast of Dauin in the Philippines.

Initially camouflaging itself within some kelp, the cephalopod decided to high tail it out of the scene and quickly change its outward appearance to avoid contact.

The octopus' opaque blue color, according to dive center PADI, exists "to warn potential predators to stay away."