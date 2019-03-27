Persistent Crocodile Chases Down, Gobbles Up Aussie Angler’s Catch

Poor Daniel did not have a chance in this barracuda battle.

A couple of Australian anglers ended up surrendering their catch to the clutches of a 4-meter crocodile after the reptile decided to show the pair just how persistent it was willing to be.

Dac and Daniel's excitement is seen and heard quickly turning into fear as they realize their "absolute donkey of a barra" came with a little more than they bargained for over the weekend.

Speaking to Australia's ABC News, Dac clarified that they ran up a tree and eventually took the "long way round" after seeing the croc take the entire barracuda down its "gob."

"We moved back, as it was sitting there digesting this fish; we made our way up a tree," revealed Dac.